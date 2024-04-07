Jessica Pegula moves closer to Charleston title

CHARLESTON - Top-seeded Jessica Pegula survived four match points to battle past 12-seeded Victo­ria Azarenka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Credit One Charleston (S.C.) Open.

Azarenka of Belarus also saved four match points but committed 12 double faults to none for Pegula, a top seed for only the sixth time in her career. Pe­gula advanced to the semifinals against fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina, a Russian who converted 10 of 20 break points in topping Romania’s Jaqueline Cristian 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-3 in a match lasting 2 hours and 42 minutes.

Danielle Collins won her 11th consec­utive match to make it two Americans in the Charleston semifinals for the first time since sisters Ve­nus and Serena Williams were in the final four 11 years ago. The unseeded Collins knocked off No. 11 Elise Mertens of Bel­gium 6-3, 6-4 in 1 hour and 24 minutes to advance to her 15th career tour-level semifinal.

Collins, a 30-year-old Florid­ian who is retiring at the end of the season, captured the Mi­ami Open championship last week. The other quarterfinal match pitted third-seeded Ma­ria Sakkari of Greece against ninth-seeded Veronika Kuder­metova of Russia.

Eighth-seeded Kamilla Ra­khimova of Russia was shut out in the first set, then rallied past fourth-seeded Cristina Bucsa of Spain 0-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the quarterfinals at Bogota, Columbia. Sara Errani of Italy also got off to a slow start be­fore eliminating Irina Bara of Romania 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 and ad­vancing to the semifinals. Erra­ni saved 17 of 23 break points while converting 8 of 20 opportunities.

In other quarter­final matches Friday night, top-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Repub­lic faced seventh-seeded Laura Siege­mund of Germany; and home-country favorite Camila Oso­rio, the sixth seed, played second-seed­ed Tatjana Maria of Germany.