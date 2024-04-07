Khizra Club triumphant in Yasin Akhter Memorial T20 Cricket

LAHORE - Khizra Cricket Club qualified for the pre-quarterfinals of the Yasin Akhter Memorial T20 Cricket after thumping Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club by 7 wickets at Township Whites Ground. Asad Khan took 5 wickets and Hamza Nawaz scored 71 runs as both were declared joint players of the match. Valencia Gymkhana, batting first, scored 108 all out in 20 overs with Karamat Khan hitting 40 and M Jameel 22 runs. Asad Khan grabbed 5/11 while Abdul Wahid, Yasin Khan and Bilal Anjum Zaidi got one wicket each. In reply, Khizra Cricket Club reached home safely in 12.1 overs, losing just three wickets. Hamza Nawaz struck 71 and Umair Abbas 14. Akber Ali bagged 2/16.