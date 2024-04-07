Khizra Club triumphant in Yasin Akhter Memorial T20 Cricket

LAHORE - Khizra Cricket Club quali­fied for the pre-quarter­finals of the Yasin Akhter Memorial T20 Cricket after thumping Valencia Gymkhana Cricket Club by 7 wickets at Township Whites Ground. Asad Khan took 5 wickets and Hamza Nawaz scored 71 runs as both were declared joint players of the match. Va­lencia Gymkhana, batting first, scored 108 all out in 20 overs with Karamat Khan hitting 40 and M Ja­meel 22 runs. Asad Khan grabbed 5/11 while Abdul Wahid, Yasin Khan and Bilal Anjum Zaidi got one wicket each. In reply, Kh­izra Cricket Club reached home safely in 12.1 overs, losing just three wickets. Hamza Nawaz struck 71 and Umair Abbas 14. Ak­ber Ali bagged 2/16.