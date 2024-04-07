KP CM advisor rejects Gandhara Corridor Bill

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Cul­ture, and Archeology, Zahid Chanzeb, has vehemently rejected the Gandha­ra Corridor Bill, labelling it as a bla­tant interference in provincial affairs and an assault on provincial autono­my. The bill was introduced in the Na­tional Assembly by Sindh MNA Ra­mesh Kumar.

In a statement, Zahid Chanzeb de­manded the immediate withdraw­al of the contentious and unconsti­tutional bill by MNA Ramesh Kumar. He suggested that if the MNA is keen on presenting controversial bills, he should focus on legislation regarding archaeological relics in Sindh, such as the ruins of Harappa and Mohen­jodaro.

Chanzeb emphasized that following the 18th constitutional amendment, matters related to tourism, culture, museums, and archaeology fall strict­ly under provincial jurisdiction. He ex­pressed regret over the establishment of the Gandhara Culture Authority Act 2023, which he views as undermining provincial autonomy.

Furthermore, Chanzeb clarified that the vast majority of Gandhara civiliza­tion’s antiquities are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, constituting a signifi­cant portion of the province’s income sources.

He criticized the federal government for encroaching upon provincial rev­enue sources, including hydropower profits and oil and gas royalties, stress­ing the need for the return of these re­sources to the province.

Chanzeb expressed confidence in the resolution of the matter through ami­cable means, urging the federal gov­ernment not to escalate tensions that could lead to protests or agitation, con­sidering the numerous challenges al­ready faced by the government of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa.