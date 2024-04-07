KP CM advisor rejects Gandhara Corridor Bill

PESHAWAR - Adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tourism, Culture, and Archeology, Zahid Chanzeb, has vehemently rejected the Gandhara Corridor Bill, labelling it as a blatant interference in provincial affairs and an assault on provincial autonomy. The bill was introduced in the National Assembly by Sindh MNA Ramesh Kumar.
In a statement, Zahid Chanzeb demanded the immediate withdrawal of the contentious and unconstitutional bill by MNA Ramesh Kumar. He suggested that if the MNA is keen on presenting controversial bills, he should focus on legislation regarding archaeological relics in Sindh, such as the ruins of Harappa and Mohenjodaro.
Chanzeb emphasized that following the 18th constitutional amendment, matters related to tourism, culture, museums, and archaeology fall strictly under provincial jurisdiction. He expressed regret over the establishment of the Gandhara Culture Authority Act 2023, which he views as undermining provincial autonomy.
Furthermore, Chanzeb clarified that the vast majority of Gandhara civilization’s antiquities are located in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, constituting a significant portion of the province’s income sources.
He criticized the federal government for encroaching upon provincial revenue sources, including hydropower profits and oil and gas royalties, stressing the need for the return of these resources to the province.
Chanzeb expressed confidence in the resolution of the matter through amicable means, urging the federal government not to escalate tensions that could lead to protests or agitation, considering the numerous challenges already faced by the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.