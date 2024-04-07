KP CM for quality food to prisoners, directs to increase annual budget

PESHAWAR - Chief Minister Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has decided in principle to change the diet menu of prisons through­out the province in order to ensure provision of good quality food to prisoners, and directed the quar­ters concerned for necessary steps to increase the annual budget of prisons in the head of food from Rs1.5 billion to Rs2.00 billion.

He directed that all deputy com­missioners would be responsi­ble to carry out regular quali­ty inspection of meal items being served to inmates in the prisons of their respective districts.

The Chief Minister further de­cided provision of free legal aid for those prisoners, who cannot af­ford to hire lawyer to pursue their cases, and directed the concerned authorities to get the services of competent lawyers for this pur­pose. He said that expenditures incurred on this, would be borne by the provincial government.

The CM was presiding over a meeting of Prisons Department at Chief Minister’s House. Addi­tional Chief Secretary Home Mu­hammad Abid Majeed, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, IG prisons Muhammad Usman Mehsud and others attended the meeting.

Ali Amin Gandapur emphasised the need to accelerate work on priority development projects be­ing executed in the various pris­ons of the province, and directed the finance department to provide funds required for this purpose.

He also decided to provide Rs1.00 billion to meet out previ­ous liabilities under various ex­penditures including food items, medicines and maintenance and repair works.

Ali Amin Gandapur on the occa­sion, agreed to make circle and re­gion wise recruitments, but he di­rected that staffing in the prisons should be done purely on the ba­sis of domicile. Expressing his sat­isfaction over the reforms so far introduced by the department, he said that imparting skills develop­ment training to jail inmates is a commendable initiative.

The CM directed to prepare a formal plan for branding and mar­keting the products made by pris­oners and to organize a prop­er showroom for this purpose, adding that the furniture made in prisons should be purchased by the government departments without tendering.

Income earned from the said products would be spent on the wellbeing of prisoners and their families, he added.

He also agreed to the proposed measures to improve security ar­rangements in the sensitive cen­tral jails of the province, and assured that the provincial gov­ernment would provide neces­sary support in this regard.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was given a detailed presentation on reforms and development activi­ties being carried out in the prison department and was told that data of jail inmates is being linked with courts, police and prosecution. It was informed that digitization of data through Prison Management Information System (PMIS) with 20 modules is in process.

The authorities maintained that work on video link facilities in prisons and Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATCs) was also in progress, add­ing that so far, these facilities have been provided to 9 prisons and 7 ATCs in the province. Similarly, virtual visiting points have been established in Central and District Jails to facilitate visitation of pris­oners from far flung areas.

14 numbers of Adult Literacy Centres, 18 Qarshi Clinics, 12 mini laboratories and 9 Transgender rooms have been established.

It was further informed that in­dustrial activities are also being promoted within the various pris­ons in the province, thereby mak­ing the prisons useful citizens and engaging them in constructive ac­tivities.

According to the details leath­er, wood working and marble in­dustries have been established in Central Prison of Peshawar, Mardan and Haripur. Small indus­tries established in various jails of the province include: shoemaking industry, embroidery, tailoring, art gallery, handmade shawls, fish farming, gamla making, revival of carpet rugs, black smith shops, ceiling fans, water machine re­winding, abaya making, LED bulbs making and detergent industry.

All these industries have been registered with TEVTA and TTB and diplomas, certificates are be­ing provided. It was informed on the occasion that under the skilled development programme, 399 jail inmates have been imparted with technical skills in 11 different sec­tors during the last one year. Be­sides, free medical camps have been arranged and more than 6,000 prisoners have been pro­vided with healthcare treatment and medicine.

Monitoring and Complaint Man­agement Cell (MCMC) and Griev­ance Redressal System (GRS) are also functional since January, 2023.