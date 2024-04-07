KP govt paying attention to development of sports: SACM

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Population Welfare Department Malik Li­aquat Ali Khan on Saturday said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is pay­ing full attention to the development of sports.

He expressed these views while address­ing the ceremony organised on the occasion of Ramazan Sports Gala at Peshawar Press Club. A large number of journalists and me­dia workers, including senior journalist were also present on the occasion.

He underlined the efforts being taken for the development of sports in the province. He said in the past, the government has built sports complexes at the tehsil level in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to create competitive spirit among the youth.

While appreciating the organisation of sports gala for journalists in Peshawar Press Club, he said that the leadership and organizers of the Press Club deserve felici­tations for having organized the best enter­tainment program for their journalists.

He said that journalists are important part of the society. He said that Peshawar Press Club platform is aimed at improving the well-being and professional capacity of jour­nalists, as well as organizing positive activi­ties like Ramazan Sports Gala for them.

He said that there are competent people in every department, if everyone works sin­cerely the province will go far as far as pro­gress and development are concerned. He said that Peshawar Press Club is the identi­ty of the entire province.