Lailatul Qadr observed across Northern Sindh

SUKKUR - On the eve of the 27th Rama­zan, Lailatul Qadr was ob­served across northern Sindh with religious fervor and rev­erence on Saturday night.

Thousands of worship­pers gathered in hundreds of mosques to offer special prayers across northern Sindh, in a highly spiritual atmo­sphere. They recite the Holy Quran and offer special prayers to persuade the Almighty to seek forgiveness. Most of the mosques have also arranged the completion of the recita­tion of the Quran on this night. Various gatherings including Mahafil-e-Naat were arranged in different mosques to mark the holy night and win divine blessings. Ulema and religious scholars in their sermons high­light the blessings of Ramazan and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). The believers would make special prayers for the unity, prosper­ity, and security of the country and the entire Muslim Ummah. Along with houses and streets, hundreds of Mosques were also decorated with colorful pennants and buntings and illuminated to celebrate Lail­atul Qadar in Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Ja­cobabad and other districts of the northern province.