Marriyum inaugurates Lion Safari at Lahore Zoo

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Mar­riyum Aurangzeb inaugurated Lion Safari at Lahore Safari Zoo on Saturday. While announc­ing free entry to the safari park on Eid day, on the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, she disclosed that the free facil­ity would be allowed to 60-plus people even after Eid. Mean­while, huts meant for the night safari will soon be opened to the public to fully enjoy the facility.

The senior minister inspected different sections including salt range, deer & bird safaris, and undiyal safari in the e-safari cart. She provided a timeline of three months for the establishment of the veterinary complex, bird hatcheries, information boards’ installation, systemisation of electric carts, fixing of speed limit boards on pathways, foun­tains, artificial moulds, water ponds’ construction and making the environment dust-free for the visitors. She stated that two more veterinary doctors would be immediately hired for the health of animals, while sepa­rate vet doctors would be hired for different animals. She also instructed for the arrangement of accommodations for safari park staff, ensuring the health of animals and their regular medi­cal treatment. She mentioned sending wildlife staff to learn the latest technological interven­tions to vetline center in Hong Kong, the Chinese panda zoo and other countries. The provincial government is developing a sa­fari park application while intro­ducing an international bidding system for swings. She further stated that three elephants are being imported from Zimbabwe for the safari park, for which four vet doctors would be appointed. Safari Park Wildlife Center will be making a world-class safari in three months; she said and added that the CM Punjab will soon announce an eco-tourism plan for Changa Manga Forest & Wildlife Park.

Alongside this, Chief Minis­ter Maryam Nawaz Sharif has brought the best systems on an urgent basis for solid waste man­agement. CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is monitoring hoarding issues and price control mecha­nisms, which has led to a reduc­tion in prices. As there are some deep connections between hu­mans and animals, hence emer­gency centers will also be estab­lished along with wildlife centers, concluded the senior minister.