Sunday, April 07, 2024
Marwat dismisses reports of differences within PTI

Marwat dismisses reports of differences within PTI
Web Desk
10:12 PM | April 07, 2024
PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat has refuted reports of differences within the party.

In a statement on Sunday, Marwat stated that all PTI leaders were standing by the party founder’s cause, emphasising that this solidarity was imperative at this juncture.

The PTI leader also asserted that he would not respond to any questions about the party in a manner that could sow seeds of discord within its ranks.

Marwat announced that PTI leaders, workers and supporters would take to the streets on Feb 8 to reclaim what he believes is the rightful mandate of the PTI.

Web Desk

National

