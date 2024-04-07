Sunday, April 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Mayor orders cleanliness drive for Eid days

APP
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   Mayor Suk­kur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Saturday said that ideal cleanliness arrangements would be ensured in the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. It has been decided to send all machinery and staff into the field while a special clean-up operation has been launched at Eid Gah, cemeteries, parks, and shrines. He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of Sukkur Municipal Corporation offi­cers here. Municipal Commis­sioner Muhammad Ali Sheikh gave a detailed briefing on the cleanliness campaign. Mayor Sukkur directed officials to pay special focus on the clean­liness of all parks and pub­lic places on Eid-ul-Fitr and also give a positive change to citizens by ensuring lime and sprinkling water on roads. The sanitary staff would per­form duties in two shifts and the citizens could register complaints regarding cleanli­ness on Eid-ul-Fitr. 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024