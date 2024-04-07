Mayor orders cleanliness drive for Eid days

SUKKUR - Mayor Suk­kur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Saturday said that ideal cleanliness arrangements would be ensured in the city on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. It has been decided to send all machinery and staff into the field while a special clean-up operation has been launched at Eid Gah, cemeteries, parks, and shrines. He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of Sukkur Municipal Corporation offi­cers here. Municipal Commis­sioner Muhammad Ali Sheikh gave a detailed briefing on the cleanliness campaign. Mayor Sukkur directed officials to pay special focus on the clean­liness of all parks and pub­lic places on Eid-ul-Fitr and also give a positive change to citizens by ensuring lime and sprinkling water on roads. The sanitary staff would per­form duties in two shifts and the citizens could register complaints regarding cleanli­ness on Eid-ul-Fitr.