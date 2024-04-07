Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP’s actions, calls J&K a prison state

MIRPUR - In a strong statement released on Saturday, PDP President and former chief minister of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep resentment over the closure of the historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Jumat-ul-Vida and the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. She condemned the actions of the BJP dispensation, expressing concern over the future of Muslims in the state and India at large. Mehbooba also highlighted the closure of mosques, locking of religious seminaries, and reported mistreatment of Muslims across India. She emphasized that the BJP’s actions since August 5, 2019, have turned the entire region into a prison, refuting claims of normalcy in the occupied territory.
JKLF CONDEMNS LOCKING OF JAMIA MOSQUE IN OCCUPIED SRINAGAR
Raja Muzaffar, the US-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF - Yasin Malik), has vehemently denounced the Indian authorities’ act of locking the historic Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar, depriving Muslims of the opportunity to observe Jumma tul Wida prayers.
Muzaffar, also a member of Amnesty International USA and South Asia Democracy Watch, criticized this move as a violation of international law and the fundamental right to freedom of religion in the disputed region under India’s forced occupation. In a statement released from Dallas Fortworth Texas on Saturday, Muzaffar highlighted the unacceptable nature of preventing individuals from practicing their religious beliefs and attending congregational prayers.