Mehbooba Mufti condemns BJP’s actions, calls J&K a prison state

MIRPUR - In a strong statement released on Saturday, PDP President and former chief minister of Indian Il­legally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti expressed deep resentment over the closure of the historic Jama Masjid on the occasion of Ju­mat-ul-Vida and the house arrest of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. She condemned the actions of the BJP dis­pensation, expressing concern over the future of Muslims in the state and India at large. Mehbooba also highlighted the closure of mosques, locking of religious seminaries, and reported mistreatment of Muslims across India. She emphasized that the BJP’s actions since August 5, 2019, have turned the entire region into a prison, refuting claims of nor­malcy in the occupied territory.

JKLF CONDEMNS LOCKING OF JAMIA MOSQUE IN OCCUPIED SRINAGAR

Raja Muzaffar, the US-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF - Yasin Malik), has vehemently denounced the Indian au­thorities’ act of locking the historic Jamia Masjid in occupied Srinagar, depriving Muslims of the op­portunity to observe Jumma tul Wida prayers.

Muzaffar, also a member of Amnesty Interna­tional USA and South Asia Democracy Watch, criticized this move as a violation of international law and the fundamental right to freedom of re­ligion in the disputed region under India’s forced occupation. In a statement released from Dallas Fortworth Texas on Saturday, Muzaffar highlight­ed the unacceptable nature of preventing indi­viduals from practicing their religious beliefs and attending congregational prayers.