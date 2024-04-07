Sunday, April 07, 2024
Milk shop owner fined for selling adulterated milk

Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on a milk shop and disposed of over 1000 litre adul­terated milk during a special operation launched in Kot Addu on Saturday. In line with special di­rectives of the Director General PFA Muhammad Asif Javed, the PFA teams launched a crackdown against milk sellers to ensure quality supply of commodities to the masses. The team visited dif­ferent food points and checked the quality of the commodities. During checking at a milk shop situ­ated at Kot Addu road, the police found over 1000 litre adulterated milk. The food safety team im­posed a fine of Rs 40,000 and disposed of the milk on the spot. They warned various shopkeepers to avoid adulteration, otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

