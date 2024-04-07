Minister visits Nowshera Bazar, checks prices

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Zahir Shah Toru made a sur­prise visit to the main bazar of dis­trict Nowshera on Saturday and checked the quality and prices of edibles.

During his visit, the minister in­quired about the official price lists for food items, especially focusing on the prices of vegetables, meat, and other commodities from vendors.

On the occasion, MPA Zar Alam also accompanied the minister. The minis­ter attentively listened to complaints from citizens regarding inflation and breaches of official price lists.

He issued a stern warning to busi­ness owners dealing with food items, emphasizing the importance of complying with government-set prices or facing severe legal conse­quences.

Addressing officials of the District Administration and the Food De­partment, Toru instructed them to ensure the availability of food items to the public at government-ap­proved rates without fail, warning of swift action against officers found guilty of negligence.

Appealing to citizens, the provin­cial minister urged them to prompt­ly report any artificial price hikes to the food department and provide evidence of responsible citizenship.

He reaffirmed the provincial gov­ernment’s dedication to providing relief to the public by undertaking all necessary measures.