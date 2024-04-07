Mob lynches two robbers in North Nazimabad

KARACHI - Two suspected robbers were beaten to death by an angry mob in North Nazimabad, officials and rescue ser­vices said. Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan SHO Qamar Kiani said that two robbers at­tempted to loot some passers-by near Farooq-i-Azam Masjid after Friday prayer. As their victims raised alarm, people from the mosque gathered there and managed to overpower both the robbers.

The SHO said that they subjected the duo to severe beating before the arrival of the police, who took them into custody in critical condition. The wounded suspects were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors declared one of them dead on arrival, while the second suspect expired during treatment, said Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed.

POLICE ARREST 3 INJURED SUSPECTS IN SEPARATE ENCOUNTERS

The Hyderabad police have arrested 3 suspected outlaws in injured condi­tion in separate encounters in the ju­risdictions of Pinyari, Fort and Phuleli police stations. The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that dur­ing patrolling along Akram canal a team of Pinyari police was engaged in an exchange of fire by suspects who tried to escape when asked to stop for checking. The suspect Shafi Muham­mad Narejo alias Shafan, who was re­portedly booked in 7 FIRs, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his associates escaped, he added. He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). The spokesman said that Shafan was involved in motorcy­cle snatching and street crimes. The police recovered a pistol from his pos­session. He told that the Fort police also rounded up Sumair Abbassi who was shot and injured in an encounter in Rickshaw Market. Abbassi was also shifted to the LUH for surgery of his gunshot injury in his leg.

According to the spokesman, Ph­uleli police signaled 3 suspects rising on a motorbike to stop near Islam­abad railway crossing. However, he alleged, the suspects tried to escape by opening fire on the police. He claimed that one suspect, identified as Furqan Qureshi alias poni, was in­jured in the return fire before his ar­rest but his accomplices escaped. He was shifted to the LUH. The spokes­man said they were checking previ­ous criminal history of the suspect.