Motorcycle lifters’ gang busted, 7 held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police, during a crackdown busted a notorious 7-member mo­torcycle lifters’ gang besides recov­ering 24 stolen motorcycles and cash money of Rs0.5 million from their possession here on Saturday.

According to the police spokes­man, on the rising incidents of mo­torcycle theft in the city, District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood directed to launch a comprehen­sive crackdown against criminals in­volved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.

City and Cant Police Stations un­der the leadership of SDPO City Cir­cle Muhammad Adnan along with SHOs of Cant and City police sta­tion while conducting a success­ful operation against the motorcy­cle thieves, managed to net seven member bike lifter gang and police recovered twenty four stolen mo­torcycles and sale amount of stolen goods worth Rs0.5 mln from their possession.