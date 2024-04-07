Motorcycle lifters’ gang busted, 7 held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Dera police, during a crackdown busted a notorious 7-member motorcycle lifters’ gang besides recovering 24 stolen motorcycles and cash money of Rs0.5 million from their possession here on Saturday.
According to the police spokesman, on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft in the city, District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals involved in numerous bike lifting and robbery activities.
City and Cant Police Stations under the leadership of SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHOs of Cant and City police station while conducting a successful operation against the motorcycle thieves, managed to net seven member bike lifter gang and police recovered twenty four stolen motorcycles and sale amount of stolen goods worth Rs0.5 mln from their possession.