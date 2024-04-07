Murad says isolated villages to be solarised under chairman PPP program

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s Election Manifesto Sindh government would solarise Small isolated villages under the Village Electrification program. He directed Energy Minister Nasir Shah to prepare a detailed proposal so that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s plan could be implemented in true letter and spirit. This emerged in the meeting he chaired to review Sindh Solar Energy Project here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Energy Syed Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Kazim Jatoi and Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi.
The CM said that isolated villages’ electrification through Solar/wind hybrid could be carried out on PPP Mode. The Private sector/community would be assigned to run the system in a sustainable manner Mr Shah said that the Community would bear the running expenses of the system including salaries of the technical staff and his government would bear periodic expenses of battery replacements. Energy Minister Nasir Shah briefing the chief minister said that the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) was an initiative of the Sindh government.