Sunday, April 07, 2024
Murad says isolated villages to be solarised under chairman PPP program

Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
KARACHI   -   Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that under Chairman Bil­awal Bhutto’s Election Manifesto Sindh government would solarise Small iso­lated villages under the Village Elec­trification program. He directed En­ergy Minister Nasir Shah to prepare a detailed proposal so that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s plan could be imple­mented in true letter and spirit. This emerged in the meeting he chaired to review Sindh Solar Energy Project here at CM House. The meeting was at­tended by Minister Energy Syed Nasir Shah, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Na­jam Shah, Secretary Energy Kazim Jatoi and Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi.

The CM said that isolated villages’ electrification through Solar/wind hy­brid could be carried out on PPP Mode. The Private sector/community would be assigned to run the system in a sustainable manner Mr Shah said that the Community would bear the run­ning expenses of the system includ­ing salaries of the technical staff and his government would bear periodic expenses of battery replacements. En­ergy Minister Nasir Shah briefing the chief minister said that the Sindh Solar Energy Project (SSEP) was an initia­tive of the Sindh government.

