Nation pays tribute to martyrs of Gayari Sector tragedy on 12th anniversary

The nation paid tribute on Sunday to the martyrs of the Gayari Sector tragedy, marking the 12th anniversary of the devastating loss of soldiers on April 7, 2012, when a massive avalanche struck an army unit in the Siachen Glacier.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the Northern Light Infantry (NLI) battalion headquarters was completely destroyed in the incident, and none of the individuals present could be rescued alive.

A total of 129 soldiers were martyred in the avalanche.

Although foreign rescue teams had deemed the mission impossible, the Pakistan Army, particularly the Engineers Corps, undertook the task with remarkable courage and bravery.

In remembrance of the martyrs, the Yadgar-e-Shuhada monument was erected on the high peak of Siachen.

"In remembrance of the martyrs, a monument was erected at the lofty heights of Siachen as a tribute. Today, the nation pays homage to these martyrs of the Gyari Sector, whose supreme sacrifices will always be remembered," stated the ISPR.