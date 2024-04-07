Sunday, April 07, 2024
Nicaragua cuts diplomatic ties with Ecuador over raid on Mexican Embassy

Anadolu
3:20 PM | April 07, 2024
Nicaragua has announced terminating all diplomatic relations with Ecuador after Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican Embassy to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who has been residing there since December 2022.

In a statement, the Nicaraguan government affirmed its support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his government following the embassy raid.

The statement reminded that Nicaragua withdrew its ambassador from Quito in 2020.

Following the raid on Mexico's Embassy, numerous leaders, particularly from Latin American countries, expressed support for Mexico while condemning Ecuador's actions.

Earlier, Mexico also suspended its relations with Ecuador after the Ecuadorian police raided the Mexican Embassy in Quito on Saturday, aiming to arrest former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who has been residing there since Dec. 2022.

Speaking to the reporters, Roberto Canseco, the head of political affairs at the Mexican Embassy, denounced the raid, stating that Ecuadorian police entered the embassy by force and assaulted the staff.

Lopez Obrador characterized Ecuadorian police's intrusion into the embassy as a breach of Mexico’s sovereignty.

Anadolu

