Sunday, April 07, 2024
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to work jointly to boost global climate action, disaster resilience

APP
April 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Ambassador of the Republic of Azer­baijan, Khazar Farhadov called upon Secretary Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Ezaz A. Dar at the Ministry here Saturday and vowed to work jointly with Paki­stan to boost global climate action and disaster resilience. The spokesperson for the Ministry in a news release, said that during the meeting, the Ambassa­dor highlighted very close and broth­erly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, which date centuries back in history. In turn, Ezaz A. Dar acknowl­edged the close ties between the peo­ple of the two countries and indicated that Pakistan was committed to further enhance the relationship with Azerbai­jan, said the Ministry spokesperson. The Ambassador apprised that the Republic of Azerbaijan as host country, based on the efforts which were made at the UN-led annual global climate conference held last year in Dubai to­wards the Global Climate Agenda, as­pired to hold the conference in a man­ner that helped in up-scaling the global climate action and upcoming COP29 would build on the momentum from the Dubai climate conference and ad­vance the international community’s collective cause in Baku, and in the process set up Belem for success. The Ambassador underlined that achiev­ing significant results at COP29 would need a joint effort by all stakeholders, including countries, international or­ganizations, international financial in­stitutions and the private sector.

APP

