Pakistan’s cotton yarn exports to China cross $100m in Jan-Feb

BEIJING - Pakistan’s cotton yarn ex­ports to China have surpassed the $100 million mark in the first two months of 2024. Ex­perts believe Pakistan’s cot­ton yarn export to the world will further enhance this year due to good yield.

According to data released by the General Adminis­tration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC), China imported more than $100.98 million worth of cotton yarn from Pakistan in the first two months of 2024, which increased by around 98% as compared to the last year in the same period.

Uncombed single cotton yarn crossed $57.77 million in January - February of 2024. Pakistan is the second largest exporter after Vietnam in this item of cotton yarn this year.

Data further showed that uncombed single cotton yarn crossed $41.95 million in the first two months of 2024, while last year in the same period it was $14.54 million, China Economic Net (CEN) re­ported. Sajid Mahmood, Head of the Transfer of Technology Department, Central Cotton Research Institute Multan told China Economic Net that the Pakistan-China yarn business underscores a pivotal oppor­tunity for Pakistan to diversify its exports beyond predomi­nantly Siro Yarns into other high-quality variants like cot­ton, carded, and combed yarns, with enhanced competitive­ness in the Chinese market.

Despite benefiting from a Free Trade Agreement with China, Pakistan faces stiff com­petition from India, especially in non-Siro yarns, despite a 3.5% higher duty for India. Additionally, Vietnam poses a challenge with similar duty-free privileges, although its reliance on imported cotton exposes vulnerability, he said.