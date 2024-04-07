The Treaty of Paris, signed in 1783, marked the end of the American Revolutionary War and recognised the independence of the United States from Great Britain. It outlined the boundar­ies of the new nation, granting territories stretch­ing from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi Riv­er. The treaty’s significance echoes through history, laying the groundwork for the birth of a new nation founded on principles of liberty and self-gover­nance. The treaty’s legacy endures as a cornerstone of American identity, shaping their diplomatic re­lations and serving as a reminder of the enduring struggle for freedom and sovereignty faced by for­mer colonies of the British.