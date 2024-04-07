Sunday, April 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Peru president says Rolexes at heart of graft probe belonged to friend

Peru president says Rolexes at heart of graft probe belonged to friend
Agencies
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, International

LIMA  -  Peruvian President Dina Bo­luarte said Saturday the Rolex watches that put her in the cross­hairs of corruption investigators had been lent to her by a friend and denied owning other luxury items, as the scandal shakes her fragile government. Boluarte’s remarks, broadcast on state television, came after she spent five-and-a-half hours giving a statement to public prosecutors in the affair dubbed “Rolexgate.” “I must admit that it was a mistake to ac­cept as a loan those watches from my friend Wilfredo Oscorima,” Boluarte said, referring to the governor of the Ayacucho region and a political ally. “I have already returned” the Rolex watches, the 61-year-old presi­dent added. The media investigation which prompted the probe against her revealed she had worn various Rolex watches to official events as vice president.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1712374851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024