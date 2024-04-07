Peru president says Rolexes at heart of graft probe belonged to friend

LIMA - Peruvian President Dina Bo­luarte said Saturday the Rolex watches that put her in the cross­hairs of corruption investigators had been lent to her by a friend and denied owning other luxury items, as the scandal shakes her fragile government. Boluarte’s remarks, broadcast on state television, came after she spent five-and-a-half hours giving a statement to public prosecutors in the affair dubbed “Rolexgate.” “I must admit that it was a mistake to ac­cept as a loan those watches from my friend Wilfredo Oscorima,” Boluarte said, referring to the governor of the Ayacucho region and a political ally. “I have already returned” the Rolex watches, the 61-year-old presi­dent added. The media investigation which prompted the probe against her revealed she had worn various Rolex watches to official events as vice president.