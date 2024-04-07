Sunday, April 07, 2024
PHA organizes plantation ceremony atGovt Millia Islamia High School

APP
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI   -   Parks and Horticulture Author­ity (PHA) Rawalpindi in collaboration with ‘She­hersaaz Trust’ here on Saturday organized a plantation ceremony in connection with Plant for Pakistan, plantation drive at Govt Millia Isla­mia High School. Direc­tor, Horticulture PHA, Sheikh Tariq Mehmood, CCO Shehersaaz Trust, Ms. Almas Shakoor, Principal School, Ziaullah Abbasi along with school children and other participants planted saplings on the occasion. According to a PHA spokesperson, the authority on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab, was making all-out ef­forts to make the ongoing plantation drive a suc­cess. PHA had established green points in different city areas and also distrib­uted thousands of plants free of charge among the citizens under plantation drive 2024. Saplings were also being planted in dif­ferent open areas, parks and green belts under the plantation campaign 2024, she said adding, all avail­able resources would be utilized to make the plan­tation campaign a success.

