PM lands in Saudi Arabia on commercial flight

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia on an official visit via commercial flight late Saturday.
During the flight, the Prime Minister interacted with fellow passengers, graciously posing for selfies with them. He also took the opportunity to inquire about the well-being of children onboard, warmly placing his hand on their heads.
Accompanying the Prime Minister on this significant journey is the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Among the federal cabinet members accompanying the Prime Minister are Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Mohammad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, and Ahad Cheema.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to stay in Madinah tonight. PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in a commercial flight for a visit from April 6 to 8. This is the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.
The prime minister after his arrival in KSA on Saturday night, will stay in Madina Munawara.. The prime minister will perform Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nabwi Al-Sharif, Foreign Office said in an earlier press release. The prime minister is expected to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss issues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments. Pakistan and KSA have longstanding fraternal relations rooted in religious and cultural affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, it was added. The leadership of both countries is committed to advancing the fraternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations. Pakistan welcomes foreign investment, businesses: PM Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan was rapidly moving towards economic stability and they welcomed the investors and business people across the globe. He said in this regard, they were increasing public-private partnership. A delegation of Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA) comprising board members, chief airport operating officer and chief corporate officer called on the prime minister, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister expressed the desire to particularly enhance investment and partnership with the brotherly country Turkiye. He Informed that steps were being taken to further improve and increase facilities for passengers at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore airports. Under private-public partnership, outsourcing of certain commercial operations at Islamabad International airport were being made, he said, adding transparent outsourcing at all stages was among their top priorities. The meeting was attended by Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officials. Turkish Counsel General in Lahore Durmus Bastug and other staff were also present.The prime minister further said that there were huge investment and partnership opportunities in the urban development sector.