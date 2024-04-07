PM lands in Saudi Arabia on commercial flight

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reached Saudi Arabia on an official vis­it via commercial flight late Saturday.

During the flight, the Prime Minister interact­ed with fellow passen­gers, graciously posing for selfies with them. He also took the opportu­nity to inquire about the well-being of children onboard, warmly placing his hand on their heads.

Accompanying the Prime Minister on this significant journey is the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Among the feder­al cabinet members ac­companying the Prime Minister are Ishaq Dar, Khawaja Asif, Moham­mad Aurangzeb, Abdul Aleem Khan, Attaullah Tarar, and Ahad Cheema.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif is scheduled to stay in Madinah to­night. PM Shehbaz Shar­if on Saturday departed to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in a com­mercial flight for a visit from April 6 to 8. This is the prime minister’s first foreign visit since his election.

The prime minister after his arrival in KSA on Saturday night, will stay in Madina Munawara.. The prime minister will per­form Umrah and offer prayers at the Masjid Nab­wi Al-Sharif, Foreign Office said in an earlier press re­lease. The prime minister is expected to meet Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and discuss is­sues of mutual interest. The leaders will also exchange views on regional and glob­al developments. Pakistan and KSA have longstand­ing fraternal relations root­ed in religious and cultur­al affinity. The people of Pakistan have the deepest respect and regard for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, it was added. The leadership of both countries is commit­ted to advancing the fra­ternal ties and mutually rewarding economic and investment relations. Pa­kistan welcomes foreign investment, businesses: PM Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Saturday said that Pakistan was rapidly moving towards econom­ic stability and they wel­comed the investors and business people across the globe. He said in this re­gard, they were increasing public-private partnership. A delegation of Istanbul Grand Airport (IGA) com­prising board members, chief airport operating of­ficer and chief corporate officer called on the prime minister, PM Office Me­dia Wing said in a press release. The prime minis­ter expressed the desire to particularly enhance in­vestment and partnership with the brotherly coun­try Turkiye. He Informed that steps were being tak­en to further improve and increase facilities for pas­sengers at Islamabad, Ka­rachi and Lahore airports. Under private-public part­nership, outsourcing of certain commercial oper­ations at Islamabad Inter­national airport were be­ing made, he said, adding transparent outsourcing at all stages was among their top priorities. The meet­ing was attended by Min­ister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and relevant senior officials. Turkish Counsel General in Lahore Durmus Bastug and oth­er staff were also present.The prime minister fur­ther said that there were huge investment and part­nership opportunities in the urban development sector.