MADINA MUNAWARAH - Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif Saturday night offered Isha prayers and nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH) here. The prime min­ister paid his respects at Ro­za-e-Rasool (PBUH). He espe­cially prayed for the progress and prosperity of the Muslim Ummah and the nation. He made special prayers for the oppressed Muslims of Pales­tine and Indian Illegally Occu­pied Jammu and Kashmir.