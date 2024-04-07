Sunday, April 07, 2024
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat

PM strongly condemns terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat
Agencies
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday strongly condemned a terror­ist attack on police personnel in district Lakki Marwat, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa. The prime minister prayed for the high ranks of Shaheed DSP Gul Mu­hammad Khan, Naseem Gul, constable and others and ex­pressed sympathies with the bereaved families, PM Office Media Wing said in a press re­lease. The prime minister said that KP police had been act­ing like a bulwark against ter­rorism. The cowardly terrorist activities could not shake their determination, he added.

Agencies

