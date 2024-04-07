Police nab 29 outlaws in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police ap­prehended 29 outlaws including 8 professional beggars from differ­ent areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession, a public relations officer said on Sat­urday.

He said that, following the spe­cial directions of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Karachi Company police team ar­rested two accused namely Mu­hammad Arbab and Gul Zaib and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession. The Ramna police team arrested an accused namely Yasir Mehmood and re­covered 1,010 gram hashish from their possession. Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an ac­cused namely Muhammad Ishfaq and recovered 210 gram heroin from his possession. The Indus­trial Area police team arrested two accused namely Azhar Abbas and Salah Ud Din and recovered 2,410 gram hashish, 500 gram opium and 355 gram heroin from their possession. The Shams Col­ony police team arrested two ac­cused namely Habib Ahmed and Shahzad Malik and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession. Similarly, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Iqrar Hussain and Qayum and recovered one 30 bore pistol and 20 liters of liquor from their possession.

The Bhara Kahu police team ar­rested an accused namely Muavia Munir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Shahzad Town police team arrest­ed an accused Muhammad Zulqur­nain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Imran Dawood and Muhammad Faisal and re­covered one iron punch and one 30 bore pistol from their posses­sion, while the police team also ar­rested an accused namely Waqar Ahmed involved in illegally selling petrol. Moreover, the Koral police team arrested four accused name­ly Abdul Rehman, Bachar Khan, Medhi Abbas and Naqi Sabzwari and recovered two SMGs, two pis­tols and 120 gram hashish from their possession. The Kirpa police team arrested an accused name­ly Allah Ditta and recovered 117 gram heroin from his possession. The Humak police team arrest­ed an accused namely Sabaz Ali and recovered 752 grams of hash­ish from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. During the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars, the Islamabad Capital Po­lice various police station teams ar­rested eight professional beggars and registered cases against them under the beggar act. DIG Opera­tions directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements.