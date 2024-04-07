Sunday, April 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Police report reveals arsenic presence on threatening letters received by judges

Police report reveals arsenic presence on threatening letters received by judges
Web Desk
10:19 PM | April 07, 2024
National

The Islamabad Police have forwarded the investigation report concerning the threatening letters received by judges of the Islamabad High Court to the Ministry of Interior.

The report reveals that the letters were tainted with arsenic powder, although the amount was not lethal.

Also, data regarding the pens used to write the letters has been gathered, and the names of the sender(s), along with CCTV footage, have been transmitted to the ministry.

The report also indicates that analysis of the postal stamps affixed to the letters is ongoing, and anti-terrorism teams have been established for Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The report further states that daily updates are being compiled and submitted to both the Supreme Court and the Islamabad High Court.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1712461144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024