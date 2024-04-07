Sunday, April 07, 2024
PRCS distributes 200 ration bags among needy women

April 07, 2024
LARKANA   -   Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has distrib­uted two hundred Eid Ration bags among the needy women in Shaikh Zaid colony local here Saturday. Chairman Red Crescent Society Shahid Hussain Leghari instructed the local team of PRCS led by Ahmed Mehmood Farooqui, to organize a program for Ration bags in Larkana. Talking to the media on the occasion, Pakistan Red Crescent officials said that yesterday they had distributed Ramazan Ration bags among 200 deserving women in Qambar Shahdad­kot and on the instructions of the Society’s Chairman, they were distributing Ramadan packets among 200 deserving women of Larkana city today. 

They told that earlier, the PRCS had been distrib­uting ration bags among poor and needy boys and girls on several occasions at government schools of Larkana district who were identified by their teachers.

