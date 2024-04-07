President Zardari calls for strengthening bilateral ties with Turkiye

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday discussed the strengthening of bilateral ties with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, during a phone call.

According to a statement issued on X, formerly Twitter, President Zardari and Turkish President Erdogan spoke over the phone and discussed matters of mutual interest.

"The two called for further strengthening bilateral relations in various fields," the statement added.

During their phone call, President Zardari facilitated the Turkish president on the forthcoming Eid-ul-Fitr — which is expected to fall on April 10 (Wednesday).

Moreover, the head of state also extended an invitation to Erdogan, inviting him to visit Pakistan. He also expressed his best wishes for the president of Turkey and its people.