Sunday, April 07, 2024
Punjab govt kicks off health reforms under ‘Sehatmand Punjab’ vision

Web Desk
3:16 PM | April 07, 2024
Regional, Lahore

Punjab Government has initiated the health reforms under “Sehatmand Punjab” vision.

This was stated by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in her message on World Health Day. She said Punjab’s first public sector Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital will be built in Lahore while Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Hospital is being set up at Sargodha.

Maryam Nawaz said the target of building three Medical Cities in South, Central and North Punjab areas will be accomplished.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif allowed the use of her helicopter for the emergency shifting of patients.

Chairing a meeting of Air Ambulance Project in Lahore today, she said that an air ambulance service will be launched soon in the Punjab.

Furthermore, she expressed her grief by seeing a heart attack patient in Sargodha hospital. The Chief Minister Punjab announced that the Rescue 1122 service will also be started on the motorway.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz earlier emphasized her government’s commitment to providing top-notch healthcare facilities to people.

Norway removes Pakistan from National Threat Assessment list

Chairing a comprehensive three-hour session, she focused on restructuring the health system and outlined plans for a robust five-year strategy aimed at upgrading the health department and enhancing services at rural health centres (RHCs) and dispensaries.

Approving phased reforms and stringent oversight measures, she mandated the availability of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines, and essential medical equipment in all provincial hospitals.

