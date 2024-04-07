Punjab govt set to ban plastic bags from June 6

In a decisive move to combat environmental pollution especially smog, the Punjab government has announced imposing a ban on the use of plastic bags across the province.

The decision was made during a smog eradication session presided over by Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, where the performance of various departments and stakeholders involved in addressing air pollution was closely monitored.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb declared that the ban on plastic bags would be enforced throughout Punjab starting from June 6.

She emphasized the importance of public awareness campaigns regarding smog eradication initiatives.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also revealed plans to subsidize the production of solar panels at the local level across Punjab, praising the commendable efforts in this regard.

She disclosed that all government buildings would undergo solarization under the Solar program.

Highlighting the significance of vehicle emissions in exacerbating smog, provincial minister stressed the necessity of fitness certificates and annual inspections for all vehicles as part of the efforts to tackle air pollution effectively.

The announcement underscores the Punjab Government's commitment to addressing environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices for a cleaner and healthier environment.