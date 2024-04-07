Punjab health department holds inquiry against THQ officials

GUJAR KHAN - An inquiry has been launched by the Punjab health depart­ment against the officials of teh­sil headquarters hospital Gujar Khan. This comes after a patient suffering from cardiac arrest was not given a life-saving injection upon arrival at the emergency unit, despite the hospital phar­macy having 40 vials in stock.

The minister for health in Pun­jab has expressed concern over a public complaint regarding the hospital authorities’ refusal to provide life-saving drugs to pa­tients, despite having an ample supply in the hospital pharmacy. Sabir Hussain, a resident of Gujar Khan city, was brought to the hos­pital in a very serious condition on April 2. However, both the consul­tant medical officer and the medi­cal superintendent denied the availability of the life-saving drug. In a concerning turn of events, the medical officer attempted to administer Heparin injection to the patient in critical condition. However, the hospital pharmacy denied the request for this life-saving drug, leaving the patient without the necessary treatment.

In a frantic rush, the patient’s attendant had to quickly make their way to the market to buy the prescribed injection. Follow­ing the administration of the pur­chased injection, the patient was transferred to Rawalpindi. It was later revealed that the hospital’s pharmacy had approximately 40 vials of Heparin injection, de­spite the authorities consistently denying its availability for the critically ill patient.

The Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Health Minister of Punjab, have expressed grave concern over the deliberate negligence and refusal to provide necessary med­icines to patients. In response, they have ordered an impartial investigation into the matter. The CEO Health of Rawalpindi dis­trict, Dr. Ejaz, conducted a visit to the hospital accompanied by an inquiry team. During the visit, Dr. Ejaz interviewed various medical professionals including medical officers, specialists, pharmacists, pharmaceutical technicians, and paramedical staff. Additionally, the CEO also spoke with the med­ical superintendent and attended to the needs of the patients.

An investigation is currently being conducted into the matter, with sources indicating that the CEO health will soon present the inquiry’s findings to the higher authorities of the health depart­ment within the next few days.