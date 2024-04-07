Sunday, April 07, 2024
Quality of Indus water improves

April 07, 2024
HYDERABAD  -  The TDS (total dissolved sol­ids) values of Indus water have started dropping fol­lowing release of freshwa­ter into the river a few days back, according to latest lab reports issued. This indi­cates desired improvement in quality of water meant for human consumption.

The Kotri Barrage author­ities got upstream water sample analysed from the US Centre of Advanced Stud­ies in Water, at Mehran Uni­versity of Engineering and Technology (MUET), where­as the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) got samples of its lagoon and reservoirs tested by authorised water technologist Dr Ahsan Sid­diqui’s laboratory.

The US centre’s lab test report was shared with me­dia by Kotri Barrage Chief Engineer Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur. The report shows the TDS value at 480 milli­grams per litre (mg/l) and the Dr Siddiqui lab report put it at 676mg/l.

Earlier in the last week of March, the values had risen to 770mg/l and 875mg/l.

