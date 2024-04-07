Quality of Indus water improves

HYDERABAD - The TDS (total dissolved solids) values of Indus water have started dropping following release of freshwater into the river a few days back, according to latest lab reports issued. This indicates desired improvement in quality of water meant for human consumption.
The Kotri Barrage authorities got upstream water sample analysed from the US Centre of Advanced Studies in Water, at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), whereas the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) got samples of its lagoon and reservoirs tested by authorised water technologist Dr Ahsan Siddiqui’s laboratory.
The US centre’s lab test report was shared with media by Kotri Barrage Chief Engineer Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur. The report shows the TDS value at 480 milligrams per litre (mg/l) and the Dr Siddiqui lab report put it at 676mg/l.
Earlier in the last week of March, the values had risen to 770mg/l and 875mg/l.