Ramazan relief packages given to needy persons

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to alleviate the financial burden faced by the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramazan, the KBM Care Foundation has distributed Ramazan relief package among deserving families, ensuring they can observe Ramazan with dignity and ease.
Speaking on the occasion, KBM Care Foundation Chairman Azmat Hanif said that the initiatives from the platform of KBM Care will benefit the people. He said that their organisation is providing cash assistance to the poor families and this initiative will be extended to other parts in future.
Explaining about the Ramazan relief package, Abdul Mateen Abbasi, the Head of Operations, said that it included fine flour, rice, sugar, dates, ghee, masala, vernicles, salt, match box, drinks and dates.
He also their organization stands as a beacon of hope for the underprivileged for the poor and deserving people.