Ramazan relief packages given to needy persons

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to alleviate the financial burden faced by the underprivileged during the holy month of Ramazan, the KBM Care Foundation has distribut­ed Ramazan relief pack­age among deserving families, ensuring they can observe Ramazan with dignity and ease.

Speaking on the occa­sion, KBM Care Foun­dation Chairman Azmat Hanif said that the initia­tives from the platform of KBM Care will benefit the people. He said that their organisation is provid­ing cash assistance to the poor families and this in­itiative will be extended to other parts in future.

Explaining about the Ramazan relief package, Abdul Mateen Abbasi, the Head of Operations, said that it included fine flour, rice, sugar, dates, ghee, masala, vernicles, salt, match box, drinks and dates.

He also their organiza­tion stands as a beacon of hope for the under­privileged for the poor and deserving people.