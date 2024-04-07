Sunday, April 07, 2024
Rana Mashhood, Kh Junaid commit to youth participation in National Games

Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Former hockey Olympian Kha­waja Junaid and Rana Mash­hood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, have laid out plans for youth involvement in the up­coming National Games. 

During a recent meeting, aim­ing at bolstering the participa­tion of young athletes in major sporting events, Khawaja Junaid and Rana Mashhood agreed to select promising athletes from the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme for partici­pation in the National Games. These athletes will undergo intensive training to prepare them for representing Pakistan with distinction. 

The discussions were cen­tered on rejuvenating Pakistan’s hockey scene and engaging the youth in sports more broadly. Mashhood emphasized the gov­ernment’s dedication to reviving hockey and outlined the prepa­rations for Pakistan’s participa­tion in the South Asian Games (SAG), aiming to highlight the nation’s talents on an interna­tional platform. Mashhood also spoke on the critical role sports play in engaging the country’s youth positively. He reaffirmed the government’s comprehen­sive support for initiatives that scout and nurture sporting tal­ents, fostering a spirit of athleti­cism and teamwork. Khawaja Ju­naid shared his optimism about the resurgence of hockey’s gold­en era in Pakistan, praising the government’s efforts in sports development.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1712374851.jpg

