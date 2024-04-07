Rana Mashhood, Kh Junaid commit to youth participation in National Games

LAHORE - Former hockey Olympian Khawaja Junaid and Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, have laid out plans for youth involvement in the upcoming National Games.
During a recent meeting, aiming at bolstering the participation of young athletes in major sporting events, Khawaja Junaid and Rana Mashhood agreed to select promising athletes from the Prime Minister’s Talent Hunt Programme for participation in the National Games. These athletes will undergo intensive training to prepare them for representing Pakistan with distinction.
The discussions were centered on rejuvenating Pakistan’s hockey scene and engaging the youth in sports more broadly. Mashhood emphasized the government’s dedication to reviving hockey and outlined the preparations for Pakistan’s participation in the South Asian Games (SAG), aiming to highlight the nation’s talents on an international platform. Mashhood also spoke on the critical role sports play in engaging the country’s youth positively. He reaffirmed the government’s comprehensive support for initiatives that scout and nurture sporting talents, fostering a spirit of athleticism and teamwork. Khawaja Junaid shared his optimism about the resurgence of hockey’s golden era in Pakistan, praising the government’s efforts in sports development.