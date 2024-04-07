Relatives protest after man dies in police custody

THATTA - Relatives of Raffique Khaskeli have accused police of killing him in a fake encounter.

A large number of people in­cluding family members of Raf­fique Khaskeli who was killed by police in an alleged encounter a couple of days ago, took to streets in Mirpur Sakro city to protest the brutality of Thatta police. As per the version of Gharo police, Raffique Khaskeli allegedly ab­ducted 6-year -old girl Nabila from outside his house in Gharo city and she was recovered next day near Mirpur Sakro city.

The alleged suspect Raffique went into hiding after the re­covery of minor girl, until police received a tip off regarding his presence in a poultry farm near Babra area.

Upon arrival of police Raffique allegedly opened fire at police party after which an encounter ensued. After half an hour of crossfire the alleged suspect was shot dead by police.

However the relatives of the deceased rejected the version of police during protest and said that Raffique had family terms with Shahbawaz Jokhiyo and he would frequently visit his house. Brother of deceased said that the girl was very much familiar with Raffique Khaskeli and the story of abduction was concocted.

Father in Law of deceased claimed that the father of Nabila and Raffique were also business partners. Adding that police took his son in law from his residence two days before the alleged en­counter and shifted him to an unknown place. Social worker Advocate Ayaz Lashari said that Sindh had turned into police state. He accused SSP Thatta of running his own court adding that several people were critical­ly injured in self-explained en­counters. He demanded through probe into all encounters and le­gal action against Thatta police.

“No one has the right to de­prive another person from the precious right that was right to life, it can only be done through due course of law”; he held. The bereaved relatives urged Chief Justice of Pakistan to take Suo moto notice of the incident.