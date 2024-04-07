Roof collapse affected family compensated

WANA - Compensation cheques were distributed by the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Waziristan to the heirs of the March 17 tragic incident, where a roof collapsed during Iftar, claiming six lives and injuring more than 10 others in the Pak-Afghan border area of Raghzai. The government compensation was handed over to the bereaved family in the presence of MNA Zubair Khan, MPA Ajab Gul, and local elders. The elected representatives initiated efforts for compensation as soon as the incident was reported on social and national media during Ramadan.
The Deputy Commissioner presented 10 million cheques to the victim’s family members at Wana Scouts Camp on Saturday, accompanied by the two parliamentarians and other notable figures from the area.