Roof collapse affected family compensated

WANA - Compensation cheques were distributed by the Deputy Commissioner of Lower Waziristan to the heirs of the March 17 tragic incident, where a roof collapsed during Iftar, claiming six lives and injuring more than 10 others in the Pak-Af­ghan border area of Ra­ghzai. The government compensation was hand­ed over to the bereaved family in the presence of MNA Zubair Khan, MPA Ajab Gul, and local elders. The elected representa­tives initiated efforts for compensation as soon as the incident was report­ed on social and national media during Ramadan.

The Deputy Commis­sioner presented 10 mil­lion cheques to the vic­tim’s family members at Wana Scouts Camp on Saturday, accompanied by the two parliamentar­ians and other notable figures from the area.