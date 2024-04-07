Sunday, April 07, 2024
SCCI urges PIA to resume Peshawar-Karachi operations

Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The office bearers of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and In­dustry (SCCI) have expressed deep concern over the closure of PIA flight operations from Pesha­war to Karachi and have demand­ed its immediate resumption. Ejaz Afridi, vice president of the SCCI, stated on Saturday that PIA had reduced its operations to merely one flight per week on the Pesha­war-Karachi route. 

He emphasized that the PIA service was crucial for both the business community and the res­idents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and its suspension had led to sig­nificant hardships and substan­tial revenue losses for the nation­al flag carrier.

Afridi further highlighted that the abrupt halt in flight opera­tions had caused unrest among the business community and the populace of the province. 

He stressed the urgent need for the resumption of flights to ad­dress their grievances effective­ly. Additionally, he demanded that PIA should increase the frequency of flights to two per week to ade­quately cater to the needs of the business community and the peo­ple of the province.

Afridi emphasized that the res­toration of flight operations be­tween Peshawar and Karachi would not only benefit numerous travellers but also contribute sig­nificantly to the revenue genera­tion of PIA, potentially leading to its profitability. 

The SCCI urged swift action from PIA authorities to address the con­cerns raised by the business com­munity and ensure the seamless resumption of flight services on this crucial route.

