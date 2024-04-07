SCCI urges PIA to resume Peshawar-Karachi operations

PESHAWAR - The office bearers of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have expressed deep concern over the closure of PIA flight operations from Peshawar to Karachi and have demanded its immediate resumption. Ejaz Afridi, vice president of the SCCI, stated on Saturday that PIA had reduced its operations to merely one flight per week on the Peshawar-Karachi route.
He emphasized that the PIA service was crucial for both the business community and the residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and its suspension had led to significant hardships and substantial revenue losses for the national flag carrier.
Afridi further highlighted that the abrupt halt in flight operations had caused unrest among the business community and the populace of the province.
He stressed the urgent need for the resumption of flights to address their grievances effectively. Additionally, he demanded that PIA should increase the frequency of flights to two per week to adequately cater to the needs of the business community and the people of the province.
Afridi emphasized that the restoration of flight operations between Peshawar and Karachi would not only benefit numerous travellers but also contribute significantly to the revenue generation of PIA, potentially leading to its profitability.
The SCCI urged swift action from PIA authorities to address the concerns raised by the business community and ensure the seamless resumption of flight services on this crucial route.