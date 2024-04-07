Services exports decrease by 1.37pc in 8 months

ISLAMABAD - Ex­ports of services dur­ing the first 08 months of the current financial year decreased by 1.37 percent as compared to the exports of the cor­responding period of the last year. During the period from July to February, 2023-24, ex­ports of services were recorded at $5.079 bil­lion as against the ex­ports of $5.149 of the same period of last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics released here Tuesday. During the pe­riod under review, the services imports into the country grew by 28.18 percent and it was registered at $6.971 bil­lion as compared to the import of $5.438 bil­lion in the same period last year. However, the services exports from the country on a year-on-year basis grew by 6.11 percent in Febru­ary 2024 as compared to the exports of the same month of last year. In February 2024, services valued at $627.05 mil­lion were exported as compared to exports of $590.96 million of the same month of last year. The imports of services into the country grew by 21.14 percent during the period under review as it were recorded at $784.95 million against $647.96. On month on month basis, the ser­vices exports decreased by 8.05 percent and im­ports by 22.51 percent respectively in Febru­ary 2024 as compared to January 2024. During the month of February 2024, the services ex­ports were recorded at $627.05 million as com­pared to the exports of $681.97 million of the previous month, where­as imports were regis­tered at $784.95 million as compared to the im­ports of $1.012 billion of last month.