Sindh govt committed to improving law, order throughout province, says minister

Sindh Minister Nasir Hussain Shah stated on Sunday that the top priority of the Sindh government was to ensure peace and security in the province under all circumstances.

In response to MQM-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izhar's statement criticising the Sindh government for poor law and order, the minister mentioned that the Sindh chief minister instructed the Sindh Police chief and Additional IG for Karachi to hold a meeting to discuss measures for improving peace and security.

Shah noted that the police and Rangers in Karachi were not only conducting targeted operations, but also taking action against street crimes.

He emphasised the importance of having police officers in Sindh who understand the situation well, questioning why Khawaja Izhar took offense at appointing a reputable IG, which was beyond his understanding.

The minister assured Khawaja Izhar that the Sindh government was committed to improving the law and order situation throughout the province.