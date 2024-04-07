Smeda holds its first pre-budget consultative session

LAHORE - The Small and Medium Enter­prises Development Authority (SMEDA) recently convened its first pre-budget consulta­tive session for FY24-25. The objective of the session was to engage with stakeholders and gather recommendations to shape fiscal policy of the country, particularly focusing on incentivizing SME growth, promoting new enterprise cre­ation, and enhancing the scale of businesses across Pakistan.

General Manager Policy & Planning SMEDA, Ms. Na­dia Jahangir Seth opened the session with an overview of SMEDA’s unwavering commit­ment to serving as a bridge be­tween the SME sector and the government. She emphasized SMEDA’s role as the apex SME development body and high­lighted the importance of con­tinued collaboration between stakeholders to drive inclusive economic growth and pros­perity for SMEs in the country.

During the session, stake­holders from various sectors including the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Com­merce & Industry (FPCCI), La­hore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Quetta Cham­ber of Commerce and Indus­try (QCCI), Sarhad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), Women Chambers of Com­merce & Industry (WCCI) and other private sector represen­tatives actively participated in discussions and deliberations, and provided valuable in­put for framing proposals for tax facilitation and business growth. A wide array of rec­ommendations and challenges were discussed, reflecting the diverse needs and concerns of the SME sector.

Key recommendations fo­cused on tax policies, bur­den on businesses vis-à-vis compliance, and the urgent need for government support. Stakeholders advocated for minimizing duties to 3%, im­plementing single-digit taxes on SMEs, reducing sales tax to a single digit, and lower­ing interest rates on loans to a range of 10%-15%. Addition­ally, stakeholders highlighted the detrimental impact of smuggling on law-abiding SMEs and proposed measures to tackle red tape at all levels.

The session also under­scored the importance of strategic planning for fiscal policy, with an emphasis on solutions-oriented approach­es to address challenges. The stakeholders also empha­sized the need for streamlin­ing documentation processes for businesses to facilitate ease of doing business.

Furthermore, representa­tives of various stakehold­ers including Zaki Eijaz, Vice President FPCCI, Sajjad Afzal, Convener LCCI Standing Com­mittee, Tanveer Barry, Vice President KCCI, Asfandyar Farrukh, Co-Founder Chain Store Association of Pakistan and others also emphasized the significance of a long-term fiscal policy roadmap aligned with political and IMF programs. Discussions centred around the need for reassessing the current eco­nomic vision and the impor­tance of industry mapping to identify key areas for inter­vention and growth.

Prior to the session, SMEDA proactively solicited propos­als from SME stakeholders nationwide, focusing on fiscal measures, direct and indirect taxes, compliance issues, and federal and provincial lev­ies. These proposals will be submitted to the Ministry of Industries & Production, Min­istry of Finance, and Federal Board of Revenue for inclusion in the federal budget 2024-25. Furthermore, stakeholders will be engaged in additional consultations, as necessary, to ensure the submission of a comprehensive and conclusive report incorporating budget recommendations. This in­clusive approach underscores SMEDA’s commitment to fos­tering transparency and ac­countability in its endeavors to support the SME growth.