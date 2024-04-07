Solar eclipse: Rockets, planes will chase eclipse to solve sun’s enduring mysteries

VIRGINIA - Tomorrow (Monday), a total solar eclipse will grace the skies over Mexico, the United States and Canada as the moon obscures the face of the sun from view, momentarily turning day-to-night. Millions of people will be in the path to witness the celestial phenomenon unfold. As the eclipse creates syzygy, or the alignment of three bodies in space, it will unite spectators in moments of wonder. Totality, when the sun’s light is briefly dimmed, plays on the emotions. You know it’s coming, but the sudden change is still so unexpected and it’s something I’m personally hoping to experience for the first time when I’m reporting from my own spot within the path. So grab your eclipse glasses, savor eclipse-themed treats and cue up a stellar-themed playlist (“Total Eclipse of the Heart,” anyone?). It will soon be time to indulge in a bit of cosmic awe and whimsy. Highaltitude aircraft will fly within the path of tomorrow’s (Monday) eclipse to unravel some of the greatest unresolved secrets about the sun. Three sounding rockets are set to lift off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia before, during and after the eclipse to measure the impact of the sun on Earth’s upper atmosphere, known as the ionosphere. Meanwhile, NASA is outfitting its WB- 57 planes with scientific instruments as they fly 50,000 feet (15,240 meters) above Earth’s surface to get a clear view of the sun’s outer atmosphere. Called the corona, it’s millions of degrees hotter than the sun’s surface, but scientists don’t know why. The faint corona will be visible during the eclipse when the sun’s light is blocked, allowing researchers a detailed look at its mysterious glowing structures. Packing for your eclipse travels or trying to decide what to wear tomorrow (Monday)? A nifty optical phenomenon that occurs during the celestial event might make you lean more toward red and green.