Sports in Pakistan owns the skies with drone acquisition

April 07, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sports in Pakistan has acquired the cutting-edge drone light technology. The drone light show technology is now under the exclusive ownership of an entertainment media subsidiary of Sports in Pakistan, signifying a significant step towards en­hancing the country’s entertain­ment landscape. 

The decision to bring the drones under the full custody of Sports in Pakistan reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and excel­lence within the entertainment industry in Pakistan. 

These drone light shows have already proven their value, and demonstrated their versatility and effectiveness in enhancing events, practices, and content creation through successful col­laborations with various brands, opening a world of creative pos­sibilities, transforming how we engage with audiences, and el­evating brand experience.

Moving forward, Sports in Pak­istan is dedicated to further ex­plore the potential of drone light show technology to push bound­aries, inspire innovation, and set new benchmarks in the enter­tainment landscape in Pakistan.

