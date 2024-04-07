Terrorists scaring investors away: Mian Zahid

KARACHI - Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, and All Karachi Industrial Alliance, and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain has said that terrorists are enemies of Pakistan and are deterring investment in Pakistan. In a statement issued here on Saturday, he stated that without eliminating terrorists, a massive operation is necessary for the country to flourish.
Mian Zahid Hussain said that negotiations with the terrorists were a mistake that shouldn’t happen again. Terrorists were following the agenda of scaring domestic and foreign investors, he added. He said that the mistake of negotiation and a peace agreement with the terrorists should not be repeated, as it would be tantamount to surrendering. The business leader stated that the terrorists prefer to target Chinese citizens in order for Pakistan to lose its closest friend. In these circumstances, some so-called experts and others are repeating old demands of negotiations with terrorists, which was condemnable, he added. National security was the most critical issue, and it was irrational to repeat failed experiments, he added. Mian Zahid Hussain stated that the terrorists’ victory in this war was impossible. Still, it was causing a lot of damage to the country, which necessitates determination to stop it. He stated that the Afghan government’s expectations in this regard were unrealistic, given the abundance of opportunities they have received.
Still, they need more time to be ready to go beyond lip service. Mian Zahid Hussain further said that on the one hand, trade agreements were being negotiated with Afghanistan; on the other hand, their land was being used against Pakistan, which was unacceptable.