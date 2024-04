DUBLIN - Paki­stan’s upcoming tour to Ireland drew massive at­tention from cricket fans as all the tickets for the three-match T20I series have been sold out. Tak­ing to X, formerly Twitter, Cricket Ireland confirmed that their home series against Pakistan was a sell-out. “And that’s a sell out! Thanks for your support. Further men’s and wom­en’s home internationals will be announced shortly,” the cricketing body stated.