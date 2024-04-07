Transporters warned against overcharging

PESHAWAR - On the instructions of Commissioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali, and Provincial Secretary Transport, Secretary Regional Transport Authority Wajid Khan, along with a Motor Vehicle Examiner, visited transport bases to enforce compliance with fare regulations ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. They conveyed a clear message to transporters to ensure the availability of vehicles on all routes without charging additional rent. Transporters were warned against charging extra fares, with an emphasis on adhering to fixed fare rates.