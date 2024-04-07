Sunday, April 07, 2024
Transporters warned against overcharging

Our Staff Reporter
April 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   On the in­structions of Commis­sioner Mardan Division, Shaukat Ali, and Pro­vincial Secretary Trans­port, Secretary Region­al Transport Authority Wajid Khan, along with a Motor Vehicle Exam­iner, visited transport bases to enforce com­pliance with fare regula­tions ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. They conveyed a clear message to transporters to ensure the availability of vehicles on all routes without charging addi­tional rent. Transport­ers were warned against charging extra fares, with an emphasis on adhering to fixed fare rates.

