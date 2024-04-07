Tribal elders demand action against illegal mine leasing

MOHMAND - Local tribal elites and elders from var­ious clans of the tribe have come for­ward demanding government action against the illegal leasing of mines. They emphasized the necessity of de­ploying officers who understand tribal customs, norms, and traditions.

During a press conference at the Mo­hmand Press Club, Muhammad Ali Shah, Dilbar Khan, Malik Toor Khan, Iqbal Shah, Seyd Amin Khan, Raja, Sajid Khan contractor, and others expressed their concerns. They revealed that in 2016, despite a joint application by ten members for the lease, it was unlawful­ly granted to Baaz-Uddin, Islam Deen, Niaz, and Satana Gul in collaboration with the administration.

Despite multiple requests to the dis­trict administration to halt the ille­gal lease, no action has been taken, lamented the tribal representatives. Allegations were raised against a re­tired Col Irfan and certain bureaucratic officers for favouring their opponents.

Moreover, the lack of attention to tribal customs by DC Mohmand and AC Lower Mohmand was criticized. The elders highlighted their peaceful inten­tions and urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to cancel the lease and initi­ate an investigation to prevent poten­tial bloodshed.

The locals stressed that the valua­ble minerals of Mohmand are being ex­ploited by outsiders while indigenous people are denied their rightful share. Accusations of corruption were direct­ed towards former Principal Secretary to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and DC Mohmand.

In their plea to higher authorities, the tribesmen emphasized the importance of deploying officers familiar with trib­al customs in such districts. They crit­icized the ignorance of DC Mohmand regarding tribal customs, particularly highlighting the significance of tribal Jirga and DRC.