Tribal elders demand action against illegal mine leasing

MOHMAND - Local tribal elites and elders from various clans of the tribe have come forward demanding government action against the illegal leasing of mines. They emphasized the necessity of deploying officers who understand tribal customs, norms, and traditions.
During a press conference at the Mohmand Press Club, Muhammad Ali Shah, Dilbar Khan, Malik Toor Khan, Iqbal Shah, Seyd Amin Khan, Raja, Sajid Khan contractor, and others expressed their concerns. They revealed that in 2016, despite a joint application by ten members for the lease, it was unlawfully granted to Baaz-Uddin, Islam Deen, Niaz, and Satana Gul in collaboration with the administration.
Despite multiple requests to the district administration to halt the illegal lease, no action has been taken, lamented the tribal representatives. Allegations were raised against a retired Col Irfan and certain bureaucratic officers for favouring their opponents.
Moreover, the lack of attention to tribal customs by DC Mohmand and AC Lower Mohmand was criticized. The elders highlighted their peaceful intentions and urged Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to cancel the lease and initiate an investigation to prevent potential bloodshed.
The locals stressed that the valuable minerals of Mohmand are being exploited by outsiders while indigenous people are denied their rightful share. Accusations of corruption were directed towards former Principal Secretary to CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahab Ali Shah and DC Mohmand.
In their plea to higher authorities, the tribesmen emphasized the importance of deploying officers familiar with tribal customs in such districts. They criticized the ignorance of DC Mohmand regarding tribal customs, particularly highlighting the significance of tribal Jirga and DRC.