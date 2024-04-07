Tribesmen demand action against hospital staff

KHYBER - Residents of the Piro Khel tribe charged health staff of the labour room at the District Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal for the alleged death of a woman and her baby, demanding stern action from the health department. The incident occurred after the wife of Haji Rehman underwent a C-section operation due to continued bleeding. Despite efforts, she later gave birth to a stillborn baby and succumbed to cardiac arrest in Peshawar due to excessive bleeding.
Relatives, and social, and political workers staged a protest in front of the hospital to denounce the alleged negligence of the labour room health staff. Village Council Chairman Sajjad Shinwari and others blamed inexperienced staff for mishandling complicated labour cases and accused them of deliberately endangering patients’ lives. They highlighted previous incidents of alleged negligence leading to maternal deaths, demanding an end to such occurrences.
Protestors locked the main gate of the hospital, vowing to continue until justice is served. Meanwhile, District Health Officer and Medical Superintendent Dr. Zafar initiated a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter and ascertain the facts.