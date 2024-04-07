Sunday, April 07, 2024
Tribesmen demand action against hospital staff

April 07, 2024
KHYBER  -  Residents of the Piro Khel tribe charged health staff of the labour room at the District Headquarter Hospital, Landi Kotal for the alleged death of a woman and her baby, demanding stern action from the health department. The incident occurred after the wife of Haji Rehman underwent a C-section operation due to continued bleeding. Despite efforts, she later gave birth to a stillborn baby and succumbed to car­diac arrest in Peshawar due to exces­sive bleeding.

Relatives, and social, and political workers staged a protest in front of the hospital to denounce the alleged negli­gence of the labour room health staff. Village Council Chairman Sajjad Shin­wari and others blamed inexperienced staff for mishandling complicated la­bour cases and accused them of de­liberately endangering patients’ lives. They highlighted previous incidents of alleged negligence leading to maternal deaths, demanding an end to such oc­currences.

Protestors locked the main gate of the hospital, vowing to continue until justice is served. Meanwhile, District Health Officer and Medical Superinten­dent Dr. Zafar initiated a three-mem­ber inquiry committee to investigate the matter and ascertain the facts.

