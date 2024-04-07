Two Pakistan women cricketers suffer minor injuries in car accident

LAHORE - Former Pakistan captain and middle-order batter Bismah Maroof and spinner Ghulam Fatima suffered minor injuries after being involved in a car accident. Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, accompanied by a local player, were going for a cup of tea when their car collided with a footpath while taking a U-turn. The players received immediate medical attention from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical team and also underwent precautionary scans. “Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team,” said PCB. “The two players also underwent precautionary CT Scans, which came out clear,” the statement added. Notably, both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April. The training camp will conclude on April 8. West Indies are scheduled to arrive in Karachi on 14 April to feature in eight white-ball matches, including three ODIs, which are part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25. The three ODI matches will be played at the National Bank Stadium (NBS) in Karachi on 18, 21 and 23 April.