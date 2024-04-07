Two suspects of snatching cell phones, cash held

ISLAMABAD - Two suspects arrested for allegedly snatching cell phones and cash from students of Govt College of Technology Attock. Both have been sent behind the bars. As per the details, Muavia Abrar told police that he along with his friend was sitting in his room when two persons entered into their room and snatched two cell phones worth Rs 70,000 and Rs 8000 cash and escaped. Police, on the complaint of the student, took prompt action and arrested both the accused namely Riaz and Khalid both residents of Dhok Fatah Attock and started investigation. On the other hand, police arrested Amir Abdullah and Afran Khan both residents of Dhok Fateh as both are involved in motorcycle theft cases. Police also recovered 12 stolen bikes from their possession.