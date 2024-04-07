Two suspects of snatching cell phones, cash held

ISLAMABAD - Two suspects arrested for alleged­ly snatching cell phones and cash from students of Govt College of Technology Attock. Both have been sent behind the bars. As per the de­tails, Muavia Abrar told police that he along with his friend was sitting in his room when two persons en­tered into their room and snatched two cell phones worth Rs 70,000 and Rs 8000 cash and escaped. Po­lice, on the complaint of the stu­dent, took prompt action and ar­rested both the accused namely Riaz and Khalid both residents of Dhok Fatah Attock and started in­vestigation. On the other hand, po­lice arrested Amir Abdullah and Afran Khan both residents of Dhok Fateh as both are involved in mo­torcycle theft cases. Police also re­covered 12 stolen bikes from their possession.